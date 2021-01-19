Search underway in Shelby Co. for missing 17-year-old

Noah Brown was reported missing Tuesday. (Source: Shelby Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | January 19, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST - Updated January 19 at 11:56 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager.

Noah Samuel Brown, 17, was reported missing Tuesday. He around 5′7″ and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Mitchell at 205-670-6045 or amitchell@shelbyso.com. You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 670-6000.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or on their website.

On 01/19/2021, Noah Samuel Burton, 17 years old, was reported missing. He is a white male with black hair and brown...

Posted by Shelby County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

