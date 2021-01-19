Search underway in Shelby Co. for missing 17-year-old

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager.
Noah Samuel Brown, 17, was reported missing Tuesday. He around 5′7″ and weighs 125 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Mitchell at 205-670-6045 or amitchell@shelbyso.com. You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 670-6000.
You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or on their website.
