Residents at Tuscaloosa assisted living center vaccinated for COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Elizabeth Pugh got the very first coronavirus vaccine shot at North River Village in Tuscaloosa Monday.
“It effect the lungs a lot. I’m kind of short of breath a lot and I have heart problems and different effects and I didn’t want to go through that,” she said.
Pharmacists from CVS held a coronavirus vaccination clinic at the assisted living facility Monday, January 18.
The pharmacists gave the vaccine to residents and staff hoping for more protection from COVID-19.
“We’re hoping that with the vaccinations it will eventually allow our families to be able to come inside the building and use it freely without having to have a COVID test before they come in. So it’s going to bring a lot of hope to people,” according to Brooke O’Briant, the administrator for North River Village.
Thomas and Mary Jones, a husband and wife living at North River Village, wish they’ll be able to move around more freely and have visitors once their vaccination shots are in effect.
“We think that we will able to get and out and a do a few more things. We won’t be quite as worried about it. Of course, we don’t know if this is going to wipe it out. But we sure hope it will,” Thomas Jones explained.
COVID-19 vaccines are not required at North River.
Pharmacists will return to the facility in three weeks to give people their second and final coronavirus vaccination shot.
