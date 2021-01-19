Man killed in officer-involved shooting in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday night, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic altercation on Pepper Road in Cropwell.
Police say they arrived on scene to find 56-year-old Kevin Darion Wells armed with a handgun. An officer yelled numerous times for Wells to drop the weapon, but he raised and pointed the handgun at a deputy.
The deputy fired his weapon, striking and killing Wells, according to police.
The Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics is processing the scene, and the investigation is being conducted by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
