Koch foods expansion to bring 135 jobs to East Alabama

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Koch Foods announced a nearly $16 million expansion in Gadsden that will make the company Etowah County’s second-largest business employer.
The company is investing $15.9 million to expand the production line at its Gadsden poultry processing facility.
The project is expected to bring 135 jobs over the next three years.
The Gadsden City Council approved a 10-year abatement Tuesday of all state and local non-educational property taxes and all non-educational construction-related transaction taxes.
According to Koch Foods, information from the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority estimates that returns will be $50,770 annually for Gadsden City Schools, $19,000 annually for county schools (plus a one-time return of $16,000), and $9,500 annually for state schools.
Currently, Koch Foods has 1,040 employees, and the expansion will make the company the second-largest business employer in the county behind Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
“We’re really proud to have Koch Foods in Gadsden,” said Gadsden Mayor Sherman Guyton. “I’m pleased that they’re continuing to expand here, bringing new developments and more good-paying jobs for our citizens.”
“I’m excited about the expansion, and I appreciate Koch’s continued environmental and modernization efforts at their facility,” said Dr. Cynthia Toles, President of the Gadsden City Council and representative of District 1, where the Koch Foods facility is located.
