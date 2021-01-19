Hueytown HS office coordinator dies from COVID-19

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - The office coordinator at Hueytown High School has lost her battle with COVID-19.
Wanda Hartley passed away Monday at the age of 74. Her obituary says she worked for the Jefferson County School System for more than 30 years.
Hueytown High School shared the following post to Mrs. Hartley on their Facebook page:
Please keep our Hueytown High School Family in your thoughts and prayers. We will miss you dearly Mrs. Wanda Lane Hartley!!! We love you!! HYT will never be the same! Prayers for her family and our school at this time. Thank you!
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.