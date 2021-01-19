Folks 75 and up now able to receive COVID vaccine in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Folks 75 years old and older got their first chance Monday to get a COVID-19 vaccination in Jefferson County.
It started at 9:00 a.m. and wrapped up at 4:00 p.m. Monday. About 1,400 folks received shots at two locations - the Jefferson County Department of Health and Gardendale High School.
People told WBRC it went fairly smoothly. You had to make an appointment, you were given a time period to arrive, and it took most just about an hour to get in, get the shot, wait about 15 minutes for possible side effects, and then you were out.
People lined up waiting to get inside starting at 9 a.m. The line was not long and it was orderly. One of those to get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine was former Jefferson County Commissioner Chriss Doss. “I’d soon be 86 and they tell us folks in my category are the most vulnerable. That got my attention,” Doss said.
The health department checked their temperatures. The group filled out paperwork and then they received the shot. “I wanted to be here because I really wanted to see my grandchildren grow up and maybe a great grandmother - I’m not in a rush I told them all,” said Harriet Doss, wife of Chriss Doss.
Jefferson County Department of Health workers were working on a holiday many would normally be off with many various departments jumping in to help out.
“We are all working side by side. Everybody is so humble. We are going to do what is necessary. Working together,” said Tiana Davis, Assistant Director of Clinical Services.
Many of those who stood in line to get the shots would tell others to make an appointment and get theirs.
“I worked here for years. Like 35 years and I had a good experience with doctors around here and I know a lot of them,” Willie Sprigner said.
Don’t hesitant to make an appointment. “I’d say come on down and get it. Protect yourself, your family and your friends,” Chriss Doss said.
Jefferson County clinics will be providing the vaccine to those who have already been scheduled. If you are interested, go to JeffcoEMA.org to register.
A call center will reopen on Thursday to take that information as well. They can be reached by calling 205-858-2221.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.