First Alert for scattered showers Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! It is another chilly start to the day with several spots in the low to mid 30s with some pockets of upper 20s in parts of east Alabama. The warmest temperatures are occurring in northwest Alabama thanks to cloud cover moving through the area. First Alert AccuTrack Radar and Satellite is showing us mostly dry this morning, but we are watching a plume of moisture from Arkansas and Mississippi spread to the east. We think this batch of showers will make it into Central Alabama this afternoon. Plan for some sunshine this morning with cloud cover increasing throughout the day. We are forecasting a 40% chance for scattered showers this afternoon and evening. Most of the rain should remain along and north of I-20 during the daylight hours. By this evening and tonight, the axis of rain will begin to shift to the south and possibly impact areas like Tuscaloosa, Chilton, Shelby, Bibb, and Coosa counties. Temperatures are forecast to warm ahead of the rain into the mid 50s. Once the rain starts to fall, temperatures will likely cool into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Plan for a southwest wind today at 5-10 mph.