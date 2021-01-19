First Alert for scattered showers Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! It is another chilly start to the day with several spots in the low to mid 30s with some pockets of upper 20s in parts of east Alabama. The warmest temperatures are occurring in northwest Alabama thanks to cloud cover moving through the area. First Alert AccuTrack Radar and Satellite is showing us mostly dry this morning, but we are watching a plume of moisture from Arkansas and Mississippi spread to the east. We think this batch of showers will make it into Central Alabama this afternoon. Plan for some sunshine this morning with cloud cover increasing throughout the day. We are forecasting a 40% chance for scattered showers this afternoon and evening. Most of the rain should remain along and north of I-20 during the daylight hours. By this evening and tonight, the axis of rain will begin to shift to the south and possibly impact areas like Tuscaloosa, Chilton, Shelby, Bibb, and Coosa counties. Temperatures are forecast to warm ahead of the rain into the mid 50s. Once the rain starts to fall, temperatures will likely cool into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Plan for a southwest wind today at 5-10 mph.
First Alert for Mostly Dry Weather Wednesday: We’ll likely start tomorrow off mostly dry with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30s. There’s a small chance we could see a few stray showers south of I-20 before 8 a.m. We will hold on to a partly to mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 50s. Tomorrow will be a good idea to knock out some outdoor errands. Plan for northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Clouds will increase late in the day and could give way to a few showers in west Alabama Wednesday night.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of another cold front that will spread a lot of moisture into Central Alabama Thursday into Friday. Rain should begin in west Alabama and spread into east Alabama Thursday. Plan for a cloudy sky with high temperatures climbing into the mid 50s. We could see pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall at times. Please be extra careful on the roadways Thursday and Friday as travel conditions will be poor with slick roads. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 40s Thursday night with highs back into the mid 50s Friday. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-1.5″across most of Central Alabama. Higher totals will be possible along and south of I-20. Good news is that we are not expecting any strong or severe storms with this system.
Weekend Forecast: Saturday is looking like our driest day of the weekend. We’ll start the morning off with temperatures in the low to mid 30s with some sunshine. Temperatures will be close to average Saturday with highs in the mid 50s with a partly cloudy sky. Cloud cover is forecast to increase Sunday ahead of our next cold front developing out west. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 50s with a 30% chance for showers during the afternoon and evening hours.
Next Week’s Forecast: The first half of next week is looking unsettled with another round of showers and thunderstorms Monday into early Tuesday morning. Temperatures are forecast to climb well above average with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s through next Wednesday. If you love winter weather, I have bad news for you. I see no sign of super cold weather or snow potential in the next seven days.
