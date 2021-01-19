BREMSS Emergency Medical Personnel of the Year: Travis Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Regional Emergency Medical Services System (BREMSS) wants to recognize Advanced EMT Travis Day, the Winston County Emergency Medical Services Personnel of the Year!
For the past seven years, Travis has worked with for Regional Paramedics. He’s being recognized for his amazing work in November of 2020 where he responded to a heart attack patient. Thanks to his efforts and fast recognition, the patient received rapid transport and lifesaving treatment needed and was discharged from hospital within a couple weeks of the incident.
Travis – THANK YOU for your service and congratulations on this outstanding award!
