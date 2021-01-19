Birmingham police investigating fatal drive-by shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Birmingham are investigating a fatal drive-by shooting that happened Monday on Bankhead Highway.
Police say they responded to a vehicle stalled in traffic with an unresponsive man inside. Arriving officers found 47-year-old Kenneth Buford inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to UAB Hospital and later died.
A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was driving in the 1400 block of Bankhead Highway when someone in another vehicle shot into his vehicle. Police say they believed it was a targeted attack.
No suspects are in custody. Detectives are working to establish a motive.
