Birmingham Mayor’s Race: Who’s in right now

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will face off against at least two candidates in his run for re-election in August 2021.
Woodfin has said publicly when asked that he is running for re-election. He has also fundraised, but he has not held an official event to announce.
Monday, January 18, Jefferson County President Pro-Tem Lashunda Scales announced she’s running for Mayor. She made the announcement at Vulcan Park.
Before serving on the Commission, Scales served on the Birmingham City Council from 2009 to 2018.
Birmingham businessman Chris Woods announced his intention to run on January 13. Woods made the announcement from The Clubhouse on Highland.
Chris Woods is a Birmingham native who attended Tuggle Elementary and Parker High Schools. A graduate of Auburn University, he was a member of the 1983 Auburn SEC Championship Football team and played professionally for the Canadian Football League and the LA Raiders NFL franchise. He is the President and CEO of CW Woods Contracting.
The Birmingham Mayoral election is Tuesday, August 24, 2021: Mayor, Council & Board of Education
- Runoff election if necessary: Tuesday, October 5, 2021
- Qualifying Dates: Earliest date to qualify: Friday, June 25, 2021
- End of qualification period: Friday, July 10, 2021
- Polling hours are from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.
- Certification/ Canvassing of Election Results: August 31, 2021 (12:00 noon, location TBD)
