42-year-old man thrown from the car, killed in Wilcox County accident

WILCOX CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 42-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Wilcox County Saturday, January 16.
Alabama State Troopers said Kelvin Dewayne Montgomery of Camden was killed when he drove off the road and overturned on Alabama 221, about a mile west of Camden.
Troopers said Montgomery was not wearing a seatbelt and he was thrown from the car.
It happened at 8:00 p.m. Montgomery’s car was the only one in the accident.
Troopers said although the circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation, speed is believed to have been a factor.
