Woman killed in Fairfield wreck Friday afternoon

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a wreck Friday in Fairfield.
Officials say 37-year-old Rita Faye Thomas was traveling southbound on I-59/20 between Valley Road and Allison-Bonnett Memorial Drive when she lost control and struck the back of a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder.
The accident happened around 1:25 p.m. The victim died at the scene.
A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment.
