Woman killed in Fairfield wreck Friday afternoon
By WBRC Staff | January 18, 2021 at 7:27 AM CST - Updated January 18 at 7:27 AM

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a wreck Friday in Fairfield.

Officials say 37-year-old Rita Faye Thomas was traveling southbound on I-59/20 between Valley Road and Allison-Bonnett Memorial Drive when she lost control and struck the back of a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder.

The accident happened around 1:25 p.m. The victim died at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment.

