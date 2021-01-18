WATCH: Brees spends time after season-ending loss with family, Brady on field

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drew Brees spent the final moments of his 2020 season on the sidelines in the Superdome with his wife Brittany, his sons, and his greatest rival.
The video showed Drew and Brittany spending time hugging on the sideline after the Saints’ heartbreaking loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady played with Brees’ kids and toss around the football with them.
READ MORE:
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.