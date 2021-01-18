Man dies after he was shot multiple times in vehicle in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot to death and died in a vehicle in Birmingham Monday afternoon.
Birmingham Police Detectives said at approximately 12:22 p.m. officers from the West Precinct responded to the 1400 block of Bankhead Highway on a call of a vehicle stalled in traffic with an unresponsive man inside. Officers arrived to find the victim had been shot multiple times.
The man was taken to the hospital by Birmingham Fire and Rescue where he died.
Officers said there are no suspects in custody and no motive.
