Leeds officer injured in two-vehicle crash

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A Leeds Police Officer has a possible broken leg after a two-vehicle crash January 16 in Leeds.
Alabama State Troopers said a driver failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Parkway Drive at Eloise Street and struck a Leeds P.D. patrol vehicle.
It happened at 11:04 p.m.
The officer was taken to St. Vincent’s East.
The other driver also was taken to the hospital for evaluation. No other information is available at this time as Troopers continue to investigate.
