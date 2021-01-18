Hygiene products donation drive scheduled Monday to help women without permanent shelter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hygiene products can be tough to come by for women experiencing homelessness. It’s a problem Birmingham philanthropist Cerissa Brown said could be fixed with a little community effort.
Brown hopes to improve the quality of life for women without permanent shelter by hosting a hygiene products donation drive.
She said all items are needed.
“The top two are pads and tampons; then, panty liners. If people want to donate cups - the reusable kind that they can wash and clean - menstrual panties that they can wash and clean,” Brown said.
In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King and the national day of service, Brown said she’s inspired to continue to make a difference.
She’d already secured a donation from a major brand.
“The Honey Pot Company. They’re sending in a bunch of products,” Brown exclaimed.
The all-day event is on Jan. 18 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson Tower in downtown Birmingham.
“All you have to do is drive up and we’ll get the items. It should run smoothly and quickly.”
All items will be donated to First Light Women’s Shelter in downtown, Birmingham.
