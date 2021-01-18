Get to know your 2021 Tuscaloosa mayoral candidates

On May 22, 2017, Maddox was sworn in for his fourth term as the City of Tuscaloosa’s 36th Mayor. His inauguration was in 2005. His core belief is that the city will be a customer-friendly environment and the work will be open, efficient and effective. In 2007, Maddox established Tuscaloosa 311 as a non-emergency call center connecting people with their government. Today, Tuscaloosa 311 answers and responds to nearly 100,000 calls annually. You can learn more about him by clicking here.