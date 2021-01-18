Get to know your 2021 Tuscaloosa mayoral candidates

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Tuscaloosa is preparing for a mayoral election this spring. A few candidates have announced bids to head the Druid City. Elections for the City of Tuscaloosa will take place on Tuesday, March 2. As Friday Jan. 15, three candidates have filed qualifying paperwork for the position of Mayor of Tuscaloosa.
Serena Fortenberry
Fortenberry served on the board of directors for the Stillman College Foundation, as Vice President for Tuscaloosa Neighbors Together, on the city’s Framework Steering Committee. She currently serves as a faculty member in the English Department at UA. She organized the Newtown Neighborhood Association, which covers the neighborhoods between Stillman Blvd. and the Black Warrior River. She also began a successful Yard-of-the-Month program, secured enhancements for the Burrell Odom Park from PARA. You can learn more about her by clicking here.
Martin Houston
Houston is a former University of Alabama football player and played under coach Gene Stallings. Coach Stallings also endorsed him Friday. Houston currently serves as senior director of membership growth at Alabama One Credit Union, and he’s lead pastor at Harvest Church in Tuscaloosa. He hosts The Martin Houston Show on Tide 100.9. You can learn more about him by clicking here.
Walt Maddox
On May 22, 2017, Maddox was sworn in for his fourth term as the City of Tuscaloosa’s 36th Mayor. His inauguration was in 2005. His core belief is that the city will be a customer-friendly environment and the work will be open, efficient and effective. In 2007, Maddox established Tuscaloosa 311 as a non-emergency call center connecting people with their government. Today, Tuscaloosa 311 answers and responds to nearly 100,000 calls annually. You can learn more about him by clicking here.
