Free gas giveaway in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Black Women’s Roundtable and Partners day of service on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day gave away free gas, masks, food, entertainment and more.
ABWR also registered voters during the event.
Commissioner Sheila Tyson said, “People are still in need during this pandemic, so the free gas, masks and food is right on time. Plus, on this Martin Luther King day of service, we are assisting people with making sure they can vote!”
The event was held on Jan. 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shell gas station located on 800 Third Ave. West, Birmingham, AL 35204.
