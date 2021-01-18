First Alert for plenty of sunshine on MLK Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! The weather is looking very nice for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. You will definitely need to grab a coat before you walk out the door this morning. Temperatures are mostly in the 20s and 30s with a mostly clear sky. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows a clear sky across Central Alabama with a few passing clouds to the north. High pressure is in place today giving us dry conditions and plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will be similar to yesterday with highs in the mid 50s. Plan for southwest winds at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. It should be a fantastic afternoon to be outdoors. All you’ll need is a jacket. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 40s by 6-7 p.m.
First Alert for Increasing Rain Chances Tuesday: We will likely start tomorrow off dry with a partly cloudy sky with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s. A weak disturbance to our west could move into North and Central Alabama tomorrow afternoon giving us a chance for scattered showers. The most aggressive models are hinting that tomorrow evening could be wet along and north of I-20/I-59. I’ve increased the rain chance for tomorrow due to our short-term models hinting at this potential. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s. Rain chance around 40%. Rain chances could increase south of I-20 as we head into Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday’s Forecast: Wednesday is shaping up to be mostly dry as moisture moves out and dissipates in south Alabama. We’ll likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures starting out in the lower 40s. High temperatures are forecast to rebound into the mid 50s. Enjoy the mostly dry afternoon because the end of the work week is looking wet.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of light to moderate rainfall as we head into Thursday and Friday of this week. Another disturbance will develop to our west and spread moisture into our area Thursday. Rain chances will likely increase from west to east. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 50s Thursday. Thursday is just looking like a wet day. Just make sure you grab the umbrella and rain gear. Rain will likely continue Thursday night into Friday. Hopefully the rain will taper off Friday afternoon as most of it moves into south Alabama. Rainfall totals could add up around an 1-1.25″ for most of Central Alabama.
Weekend Forecast: The weekend is looking mostly dry with near-average temperatures. Saturday is looking decent with morning temperatures dropping into the mid 30s. We should see plenty of sunshine Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. Sunday will end up mostly dry, but models are hinting that showers could move into west Alabama Sunday evening as a strong cold front begins to develop to our west. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 50s Sunday afternoon. Rain chances look to continue early next week as a cold front moves through our area next Monday/Tuesday.
Have a safe Monday!
