First Alert for plenty of sunshine on MLK Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! The weather is looking very nice for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. You will definitely need to grab a coat before you walk out the door this morning. Temperatures are mostly in the 20s and 30s with a mostly clear sky. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows a clear sky across Central Alabama with a few passing clouds to the north. High pressure is in place today giving us dry conditions and plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will be similar to yesterday with highs in the mid 50s. Plan for southwest winds at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. It should be a fantastic afternoon to be outdoors. All you’ll need is a jacket. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 40s by 6-7 p.m.