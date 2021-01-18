Federal Court: Ala. driver’s license policy violates rights of transgender people

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A federal court ruled on January 18 that Alabama’s policy of explicitly requiring surgery — or a court order that typically requires proof of surgery — before issuing transgender people an accurate driver’s license was unconstitutional.
Three transgender individuals, Darcy Corbitt, Destiny Clark, and an unnamed third individual sued the state after being denied accurate driver’s licenses.
The American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Alabama filed the lawsuit and argued that by refusing to provide accurate gender markers on licenses belonging to transgender individuals, the state compromised the safety and wellbeing of these individuals and exposed them to a higher risk of harassment.
