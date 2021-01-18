1 dead after boat capsizes in Cobert Co.

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 68-year-old man has dead after a boat he and two others were in, capsized Saturday on Pickwick Lake.
According to ALEA, 68-year-old Dennis Glenn, 42-year-old John Melville and Meville’s 6-year-old son were aboard a flatbottom style boat when it capsized, throwing all three into the water.
Melville and his son were taken to alocal hospital for medical treatment. Glenn was pronounced dead at the scene.
The ALEA Marine Patrol Division is investigating the incident.
