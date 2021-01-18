Birmingham restaurant owner calls to bring back curbside alcohol sales

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A restaurant owner in Birmingham is calling on the state to bring back curbside alcohol sales to help struggling businesses.
Clark Lopez, co-owner of Rojo on Birmingham’s southside, said the restaurant had taken a hit since the curbside alcohol sales emergency order expired.
He said to-go alcohol brought in $10,000-$15,000 between March and September 2020 before the emergency, the rule expired in September.
That economic boost held the quaint restaurant up due to indoor dining being restricted at the time, according to Lopez.
The curbside alcohol sales rule was reinstated in December but with limitations on the size of drinks. The new rule limited the amount of liquor that can be sold to .375 liters of spirits, two bottles of wine, and 144 ounces of beer per customer.
Lopez said they didn’t really sell drinks that size and that cut into their profits as well.
Curbside alcohol sales expired at the end of 2020 and Lopez said the option should be brought back, sans limitations.
“Extend it through January and February, especially with COVID numbers increasing the way they are. It would really help us out a lot. We are struggling during this pandemic,” Lopez said.
Lopez says because of the size of the restaurant, opening their dining room at half-capacity, which was allowed at the time this article was written, would not help bridge the financial gap.
