B’ham group holds MLK Day of service gas giveaway and voter registration event
By WBRC Staff | January 17, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 10:30 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Black Women’s Roundtable and Partners will give away free gas, masks and food and hold voter registration during their MLK Day of service event Monday January 18.

“People are still in need during this pandemic, so the free gas, masks and food is right on time. Plus, on this Martin Luther King day of service, we are assisting people with making sure they can vote!” said Convener, Commissioner Sheila Tyson.

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., or while it lasts, at the Shell gas station located on 800 Third Ave. West, Birmingham, AL 35204.

