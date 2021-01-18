Back To The Future

“We just thought it was a little sandwich shop, a little soda fountain. We didn’t know at the time that it had been around for 150 years and it’s just been really cool having that history and having this be the place that all the people in Jackson County have a little memory of. There’s this older gentleman, he comes in. He got engaged here. We helped somebody propose to their fiancée here by putting here by putting the ring in some ice cream,” says Jessica.