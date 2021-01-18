Alabama Army and Air National Guard & Airmen at Maxwell Air Force Base get vaccine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Members of the Alabama Army and Air National Guard are receiving and administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Montgomery.
There is an off-site clinic in the Honor Guard hangar on Maxwell Air Force Base.
Emergency services personnel, like members of the military, are prioritized in the first phase developed by the Department of Defense and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Vaccines are currently voluntary and will be administered via appointment only.
Patients are screened by reviewing their medical history and asked if they’re on any medication. Patients can also ask questions about the vaccine.
Patients were asked to remain in the hangar for an additional 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine so they could alert nursing staff if they had any concerns or reactions.
National Guard leaders said the process was running smoothly.
Also after receiving the vaccine, patients could take a photo at the “I got the vaccine” selfie area.
