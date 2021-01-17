FIRST ALERT: A breezy, chilly Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An increase in clouds and wind shift during the early morning hours has prevented temperatures from falling quite so low, and wind chills are not so cold as early Saturday morning. However, in areas where there have been a few cloud breaks, readings have fallen below freezing in the predawn hours.
Afternoon highs will be several degrees warmer than yesterday, as well with the Monday afternoon temperatures a degree or two cooler than today, but still topping out a few degrees below normal as high pressure builds into the Southeast ahead of a cold front Monday night into Tuesday bringing clear skies and relatively mild temperatures for much of the week ahead.
Gulf moisture will be increasing in the week ahead and with a front approaching from the west we will see increasing rain chances especially Wednesday night into Thursday with rain chances continuing through week’s end. The stalled front will finally push out of the region Friday returning cooler temperatures to return going into the upcoming weekend when mostly sunny and seasonably cool conditions will return
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.