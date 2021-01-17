Birmingham man shot, found dead in abandoned vehicle at Shell gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot and found dead early Sunday morning.
According to Birmingham PD reports, the victim was identified as 39-year-old Timothy Hall of Birmingham, Alabama.
Police responded to the 200 block of 62nd Street South on report of a shot spotter alert at 2:45 a.m. Police reports said when they arrived on the scene, they located several “spent shell casings” and blood on the ground.
Officers said they searched the area and came across a community member who stated they had a person of interest on the phone with them who may be connected to the initial shot spotter call. At 4:25 a.m., officers were told that the person of interest was travelling inside of a vehicle on the east side of Birmingham and left their vehicle parked at the Shell gas station at 3833 Eastlake Boulevard.
Officers arrived to the Shell gas station where they saw the vehicle, abandoned, in the parking lot. When they approached the vehicle they found the victim, Timothy Hall, lying unresponsive inside, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the scene and pronounced him dead.
Officers were informed that the person of interest was at a nearby address in Tarrant, Alabama and wished to speak with the police.
Officers arrived to the Tarrant location and took the person of interest into custody at the Birmingham Police Headquarters, free of any incident, for questioning.
There are no further details at this time, police are still investigating.
Police said if anyone has additional information, contact B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254- 7777.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.