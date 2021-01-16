Volunteers help clean-up Center Point as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project

CENTER POINT Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of volunteers spent a cold Saturday morning picking up litter in Center Point as part of a MLK Day Service Day Community Clean-Up.
Volunteer Travoris Cameron said it’s the right thing to do, especially heading into Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“That bottle you are throwing out the car is so much more because other people are doing the same thing, there are people that are trying to keep the community safe and clean, so if you do your part, it really helps.”
Cameron says it feels good to give back, but seeing the trash is frustrating.
“There is a dumpster right behind us, and there is so much trash all around the dumpster,” said Cameron. “It’s easy to just put it in the dumpster instead of the ground.”
Center Point Mayor Bobby Scott hopes this will encourage other residents to help keep the city clean.
“I hope this inspires participation and community service and togetherness, the more people that participate, the better we will be in the long run,” said Scott.
Scott says the city will have more clean-up days in the future. If you would like to participate, you can contact Center Point City Hall for more information.
