UAB researchers say metformin reduces risk of death for COVID patients with diabetes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with a diabetes medication that could actually decrease the risk of dying from the virus.
We know people with diabetes are more likely to have severe complications from COVID-19.
UAB researchers said if people with Type 2 diabetes use the drug metformin before a COVID diagnosis, the mortality rate for Type 2 diabetes subjects dramatically decreased by three times as much.
“If someone is eligible to be on metformin, they should be on metformin, they should continue to take it,” said Anath Shalev, M.D., director of UAB’s Comprehensive Diabetes Center and leader of the study. “It may actually give you some protection.”
Exactly how metformin decreases the mortality rate for Type 2 COVID patients is still being researched.
