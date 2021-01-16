Two people shot in Tuscaloosa Friday night

TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating the attempted murder of two people following a shooting Friday night.
The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Elm Street just after 8 p.m.
Police were called to a home in the 3200 block of 37th Street where a 19-year old said he had just been shot while sitting in his vehicle parked on Elm Street.
He had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Around the same time, officers were notified that another gunshot victim had just arrived at DCH in a private vehicle. The 17-year-old told officers that he was standing on Elm Street beside the other victim’s vehicle when three men came up and one started shooting.
The 17-year-old’s injury was serious, but did not appear to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 205-349-2121 or CrimeStoppers at 205-752-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.