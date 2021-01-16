State health leaders worry for hospitals if new COVID-19 variant becomes dominant in March

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The CDC is now warning that a new highly contagious strain of COVID-19 is expected to be the dominant strain across the country in the next two months.
Alabama health leaders said the new strain will cause positive case numbers to skyrocket.
“There is no reason to believe that even if we are getting better now, it won’t get a whole lot worse again,” Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said. “If this becomes dominant before the vaccine is widely available, we are in for a very very difficult time.”
The CDC says the variant is up to 50% more infectious, meaning its spreads easier and faster.
Dr. Williamson said it will mean more positive cases and increase the strain on hospitals.
“Hospitalizations will clearly go up if this variant becomes dominant,” he said. “Deaths will go up too. We have a pretty constant death rate now of around 1.5% of people who get infected.”
Williamson said state hospitals still have limited space, with only has 5% of ICU beds available. That’s less than 100 beds.
“Depending on how quickly the virus variant becomes dominant,” Williamson said. “February could be difficult and certainly March could be difficult.”
The strain has already been found in Georgia and Florida and Williamson said it’s only a matter of time before it is found in Alabama.
“If it is 50 to 70% more infectious, the things we have been doing now we have to do even better,” he said.
He said the strain means it’s not time to let your guard down.
“If you were wearing your mask and sitting six feet apart now and feeling relatively safe, you will be less safe with a more infectious variant doing that exact same thing,” Williamson said.
The CDC said there is no evidence that the new variant causes more severe illness or increased risk of death. This variant was first detected in September 2020 and is now highly prevalent in London and southeast England. It has since been detected in numerous countries around the world, including the United States and Canada.
