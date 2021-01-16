State health leaders say patient transfers are becoming increasingly difficult

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State health leaders said inside hospitals are still very limited.
Dr. Don Williamson said it’s almost impossible to transfer patients, even out of state. Williamson said even with fewer COVID-19 patients right now, our hospitals are still struggling to find beds.
He said in-state and out-of-state transfers are more difficult than ever, with some out-of-state hospitals even turning Alabama patients away.
He said out-of-state hospitals are having to save their open beds for their residents. He said without the option to send out-of-state, it could eventually mean no transfers at all.
“Right now it takes an extraordinary amount of time and effort to find a place to transfer a patient,” Williamson said. “That is getting worse and if at some point our numbers go back up again, then yes we may find ourselves in a position where it might not be possible to transfer patients.”
Williamson said some Alabama patients have been transferred as far as Kentucky.
He said hospital bed availability changes daily, so some patients are still able to be transferred. But, he says until there is more overall relief, transfers being turned away could be more common.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.