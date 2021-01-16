Some downtown Montgomery streets closing for possible protests

“MPD is working with partners at the local, county, state and federal levels to isolate and secure our downtown perimeter. We encourage businesses and organizations located downtown to consider allowing employees to telework as much as possible next week, especially Wednesday. This is a proactive step that will keep employees safe in the event of an emergency, while also helping our officers and partner agencies patrol downtown Montgomery,” Finley said in a statement. “We remind anyone living and/or working downtown – or anywhere in Montgomery – that if you see something then say something. MPD is available 24/7. Call 911 to report ANY suspicious activity, even if it’s something that seems small but just doesn’t feel right.”