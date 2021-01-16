Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -An area of low pressure is rotating east this morning with just enough wrap around moisture to produce a few snow flurries across North Alabama. In addition, a shot of cooler air and accompanying gusty winds moving into the region will produce a breezy, cool beginning for the weekend.
An additional shot of cool air will move into the region as high pressure builds into The Southeast this weekend. There may be a few remnant clouds but with clearing skies and lighter winds temperatures will be even cooler by tomorrow morning. Still, there could be just enough left-over moisture to produce a few sprinkles or flurries again tomorrow night.
Then a gradual warming trend begins early next week as a ridge of high pressure over the Gulf helps produce the milder temperatures. The ridge will cause a cold front to stall across North Alabama Tuesday night as moisture begins increasing resulting in increasing rain chances with some locally heavy rain possible especially in Northwest Alabama by Thursday.
The atmosphere should remain relatively stable, however, so no strong storms are expected. Clouds and rain will likely linger through Friday with slightly cooler temperatures returning by week’s end.
