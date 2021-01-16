Hot Pockets recall, some could contain pieces of glass, plastic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to a USDA news release, Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling approximately 762,615 pounds of not-ready-to-eat (NRTE) pepperoni Hot Pockets.
The product may be contaminated with pieces of glass and hard plastic.
The frozen NRTE pepperoni Hot Pockets product was produced from Nov. 13, 2020 through Nov. 16, 2020. The product has a shelf life of 14 months.
- 54-oz carton packages containing 12 “Nestlé HOT POCKETS BRAND SANDWICHES: PREMIUM PEPPERONI MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN & BEEF PIZZA GARLIC BUTTERY CRUST” with a “BEST BEFORE FEB 2022” date and lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614.
The product has establishment number “EST. 7721A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product was shipped to retail locations nationwide.
The problem was discovered when the firm received four consumer complaints of extraneous material in the pepperoni Hot Pocket product.
The firm has received one report of a minor oral injury associated with the product.
USDA leaders say the affected Hot Pockets should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestlé consumer services at (800) 350-5016.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.