Drug store association says pharmacies could give 100 million vaccines in 30 days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The rate of vaccination varies all over the country, with Alabama at the bottom of the list.
But, what could be on the horizon? Getting a vaccine at your local pharmacy.
Getting vaccines into pharmacies is so important because 92 percent of America lives within five miles of one. That’s according to National Association of Chain Drug Stores research, which represents 80 different pharmacies including the big chains.
They’ve done the math.
“If you look at 40,000 stores and have one vaccinator, that’s one pharmacist which already exists in every store, you’re talking about providing 100,000 million vaccines in 30 days,” said Kathleen Jaeger, Sr. VP of Pharmacy Care NACDS.
Jaeger was encouraged by news today that the incoming presidential administration will immediately ramp up vaccine production.
“We have plenty of healthcare providers, it’s just trying to get the vaccine to us so we can get it into people’s arms,” she said.
The NACDS plan so far is not to use the drive-thrus, instead, to offer appointments to avoid lines like we saw for COVID testing.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.