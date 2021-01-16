Birmingham Islamic Society helps host food, supply giveaway

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Islamic Society, Girls Thrive for Islam (BIS youth group), and the Islamic Circle of North America Relief (ICNA Relief) hosted an “MLK Day of Service” Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Volunteers from the Muslim community distributed free hot meals, hygiene products, and some limited clothing to support others in the community going through hard times.
Anyone was welcome to stop by the giveaway at the Hoover Crescent Islamic Center with no questions asked.
Supplies and food were given on a first come, first served basis.
BIS leaders said, “We look forward to serving our community.” “It is a God-given duty upon us to be of service to our brothers and sisters in humanity.”
