Alabama reaches another grim milestone: more than 6,000 COVID-related deaths

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama has reached another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic with more than 6,000 deaths reported in the state.
6,030 families have lost loved ones in less than one year here in Alabama, and to put that into perspective, one doctor said that’s almost as many people who died in the six years of World War II.
He said in order to prevent more people from dying of COVID-19, more drastic measures need to be taken.
Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases at UAB, Dr. Michael Saag, said it’s hard for people to comprehend the number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the last year, but he said the reality is there are COVID units in hospitals across Alabama that are filled with patients, some of whom will die.
“Yesterday, there were seven deaths at university hospital in one day, and for each one of those deaths, obviously, there’s a family and there’s a lot of people hurting and grieving right now, and even though we have a vaccine coming up very soon that doesn’t stop the carnage,” said Dr. Saag.
He said the death toll was unfortunately predicted as people ignored recommendations to wear masks and avoid large crowds, especially during the holidays.
Many deaths are among seniors, minorities, and those with compromised immune systems.
“I think…we are where we are. I don’t think 6,000 is going to be the end of unfortunately our death rate…I mean… I think we’re in this for several more months,” said President of the Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Don Williamson.
“And I think the thing that really worries me and could affect everything is the viral variant,” Dr. Williamson said.
But even with this dark cloud, Dr. Williamson said there is a silver lining. Hospitals have gotten better at treating patients, and the state’s positivity rate of infection has gone down. But doctors said if we want to prevent more deaths from happening, we need to step up our efforts.
“Another shutdown does need to happen,” said Dr. Saag.
“For the next six weeks, if we can, is to try to minimize our activities outside of home, go out when it’s essential, when we do go out wear a mask and avoid any kind of crowds,” Dr. Saag explained.
He added that the shutdown worked back in April when cases weren’t nearly as high as they are now, so it only makes sense to consider it now. He said it’s heartbreaking to see families suffer when we all could be doing more to help stop the spread of this virus.
