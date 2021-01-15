When could we get out of this pandemic?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - How long will it take for the vaccine rollout and curb the spread of COVID-19?
Local doctors want to set the expectation early, that getting out of this pandemic won’t be like flipping a light switch.
They recommend that we continue taking precautions until cases of the virus come down significantly.
It’s the million-dollar question everyone wants to know: When will things get back to normal?
The answer even has health experts scratching their heads.
“I really wish I had a good answer for that,” District Medical Officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, Dr. Karen Landers.
“I think, realistically, we have to look at widespread vaccination, which again given the supply of the vaccine and the demand, and recognizing that we still have a lot of COVID in the state of Alabama, as well as the nation, that we’re really looking several months down the road,” Dr. Landers said.
Local doctors said in addition to getting more people vaccinated, we’ll also have to see a downturn in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Medical Director of Disease Control for Jefferson County, Dr. Wesley Willeford, said his county consistently has seen upwards of 700 new cases per day, and we won’t get to the other side of this pandemic until those cases come down.
“It’s going to depend on getting that vaccine out, it’s going to depend on how people interact with others until then and it’s just going to depend on what happens with the new strains.”
Still, doctors remain hopeful that there is light at the end of this very long tunnel.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said more than 105,000 people have already been vaccinated in the state and there’s hope that another vaccine will receive emergency use authorization soon.
“I’m very hopeful that as we vaccinate more persons in more groups that we will start to see, at least toward the spring and summer and certainly by the fall of 2021, I think all of us want to be looking at this in the rearview mirror and saying that we have made a lot of progress and we have gotten through this pandemic,” Dr. Landers said.
To reiterate, Dr. Landers thinks it could be the fall before the state comes out the other side of the pandemic.
Doctors said that’s why we should continue taking preventative measures, at least until then.
