What COVID-19 symptoms people in the emergency room are experiencing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Emergency Departments across the state are dealing with longer wait times and limited space for all patients, but officials with UAB said they are not turning anyone away.
UAB Chief of Hospital Medicine Dr. Kierstin Kennedy said some patients battling COVID-19 are coming to the E.R. when they have significantly high fevers, severe muscle aches and extreme chills.
She said those symptoms may need medical attention when they can’t be managed with fluids or over the counter medicines.
Dr. Kennedy said COVID-19 patients are also coming to the emergency room because walking around has them struggling to breathe.
“They come in with low oxygen levels,” Dr. Kennedy said. “They are just feeling winded and having difficulty doing very minor things. Walking to the bathroom at home or walking to the kitchen will make them very out of breath.”
The CDC also recommends COVID-19 patients to head to the emergency room if you are experiencing chest pain, confusion, or trouble staying awake.
