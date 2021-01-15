USPS moves past holiday shipping backlog

“The Postal Service delivered a record amount of packages this holiday season in the midst of the pandemic which significantly impacted our workforce availability. Capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving this historic volume led to temporary delays, which shippers across the board also experienced. At this time, there are no delays in the mail processing network in Alabama. We are proud of the hard work and dedication of our employees, and continue to work around the clock to deliver all mail and packages, including returns, entered into our system. We thank our customers for their continued support and understanding. Customers may direct any questions to their local Postmaster or our Customer Care Center at 1-800-275-8777.”