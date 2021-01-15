Parts of I-65 in Cullman Co. shut down after tractor trailer-crash

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Parts of I-65 in Cullman County is blocked because of a crash involving two tractor-trailers.
The north and southbound lanes at mile marker 298 near Dodge City are closed after the driver of a 2016 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling northbound lost control of his vehicle causing his load, an industrial roll of paper, to overturn. The truck then struck a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling southbound.
There are no injuries from the crash. Wreckers are on the scene to clear the roadway.
