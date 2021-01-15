More women than men lose jobs due to pandemic struggles

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The December jobs report shows some startling figures - only women lost their jobs.
In fact, men actually gained jobs, and it’s all about how the pandemic has forced women to stay home.
It’s not even close either, 156,000 women lost their jobs in December, and experts say the pandemic is erasing gains women made in the workforce.
Among the categories where losses stacked up --- education, hospitality and retail. According to Census data, women made 82 cents for every dollar a man makes, and women’s wages overall are not equal to men’s wages in many careers. When the pandemic struck and children moved to online learning, many families had a tough choice to make -- and more women chose to stay home according to Forbes, which estimates a total of 2 million women out of the workforce since March. It’s happening here in Birmingham as well.
“We have heard a lot of anecdotal evidence about how a higher percentage of women have exited the workforce than men, and the challenges that creates for those companies about getting those people back into the workforce,” said Birmingham Business Journal Editor Ty West.
Pew Research finds that last year, fathers cut down on their working hours by an average of three hours a week.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.