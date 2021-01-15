More women than men lose jobs due to pandemic struggles

Among the categories where losses stacked up --- education, hospitality and retail. According to Census data, women made 82 cents for every dollar a man makes, and women’s wages overall are not equal to men’s wages in many careers. When the pandemic struck and children moved to online learning, many families had a tough choice to make -- and more women chose to stay home according to Forbes, which estimates a total of 2 million women out of the workforce since March. It’s happening here in Birmingham as well.