Jefferson County falls in the ‘Low Risk’ category, according to ADPH

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health’s risk indicator dashboard shows Jefferson County in the “low risk” category.
Medical Director of Disease Control for Jefferson County, Dr. Wesley Willeford, said while we are seeing a bit of a downturn in the number of new COVID-19 cases, he said we’re not out of the woods just yet.
Dr. Willeford is cautiously optimistic about the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health…comparing the data to a weathervane.
“It kind of tells you which way the wind is blowing. So, for us, it’s showing that we are in a little bit of a downturn as far as the number of cases, but we have to keep that in context because the green, while it does mean that things are a little bit better we’re still nowhere near where we need to be,” Dr. Willeford said.
According to ADPH’s Risk Indicator Dashboard, there are several factors which determine a county’s risk category. The main indicator is the number of days a county has a downward trend of new cases per day. If a county is in a downward trajectory of 14 or more days, it’s assigned the Low Risk, or Green, category.
“The next part is percent positivity. The last time that was calculated with this calculator, it was closer to 20% and this time it was 16%,” Dr. Willeford said.
He said with the high number of cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, it doesn’t take much to fall into the Low Risk category.
And while this is good news, it’s not time to celebrate just yet.
“To maintain this, a number of things really have to happen, 1. We have to continue working as hard as we can to get these vaccines out to as many people as possible and as quickly as we possibly can, but then also we still need people to continue doing the things that they have been doing: wearing their masks, keeping their distance, avoiding these large gatherings,” Dr. Willeford explained.
He added that every case of COVID-19 that’s avoided now, is several cases we can avoid later.
He recommends we follow these guidelines, if we want to see progress in the coming months.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.