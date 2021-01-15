JCCEO resuming applications for people needing help paying rent and utilities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -You can once again apply for help paying your bills in Jefferson County.
For the past few months, hundreds of people a day were reaching out to the Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity for help with their utility bills and rent. JCCEO is using CARES Act funds to pay those bills.
Just before Christmas, the organization had to temporarily stop accepting applications to catch up. Earlier this week, JCCEO resumed taking applications and is working as fast as it can to process them.
Director of Community Support Hollis Johnson tells us many people are being evicted from their homes and their power bills are past due.
“The key to what we’re doing is really trying to work with the landlords and utility companies to hold off on shutting off power, shutting off utilities and doing evictions until we can get those applications processed,” Johnson said.
JCCEO is still running behind on processing applications but it’s made changes to its system to try and speed things up.
Johnson says the quickest way for people to get a status check on their applications is by emailing JCCEO.
For utility assistance, email your information to liheap@jcceo.org
For rent assistance, send an email to csbg@jcceo.org
If you need help, you can call JCCEO at 205-327-7500 or you can visit jcceo.org/coronavirus
