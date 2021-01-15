Good Day Boot Camp: Russell teaches you how to make juice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Call it a detox, call it a cleanse or simply call it a drink.
Have you considered making your own juice? It’s incredibly simple and can have great health benefits. Russell Jones recently started making his own juice and brought some to the WBRC newsroom for the rest of us to enjoy.
Watch below as he makes one of his juice recipes and try it at home if you’d like!
INGREDIENTS
- 1 fresh pineapple
- 1 fresh lemon
- 1 orange
- 1 carrot
- 2-3 inches of ginger root
INSTRUCTIONS
- Clean pineapple, lemon, orange, and carrot.
- Cut the pineapples in chunks that fit into the juicer.
- Peel one lemon and cut it into halves and put it in the juicer.
- Cut the carrot into halves and place them in the juicer.
- Chop around 1 inch of the ginger and place it into the juicer.
- This recipe should make one delicious glass of juice! Enjoy!
