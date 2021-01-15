FIRST ALERT: A chilly feel Friday but lots of sunshine

It will be cooler to start on Sunday because the winds won’t be as strong, and temperatures will reach the middle 40s during the afternoon hours. After a chilly weekend, models show a warming trend next week. MLK Day is looking mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Unsettled weather looks to return later in the week. With us being on the warmer side, storms may be possible, but it’s unclear if severe weather will be a part of the mix this far out.