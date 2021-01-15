FIRST ALERT: A chilly feel Friday but lots of sunshine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The wind is picking up, it’s sunny and generally in the lower 50s. Temperatures are going to cool off quickly, it will stay breezy and it will feel like it’s in the 20s tomorrow morning. The feel won’t improve much tomorrow either and you’ll need to dress for a feel in the 30s.
Clouds return overnight into tomorrow morning, especially across north Alabama. The clouds might squeeze out a few flurries, but we don’t expect any issues. A brief, passing flurry is possible as far south as Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, northern St. Clair, northern Calhoun, northern Cleburne, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. Most places will just see a mixture of sun and clouds, breezy conditions, and highs in the 40s.
It will be cooler to start on Sunday because the winds won’t be as strong, and temperatures will reach the middle 40s during the afternoon hours. After a chilly weekend, models show a warming trend next week. MLK Day is looking mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Unsettled weather looks to return later in the week. With us being on the warmer side, storms may be possible, but it’s unclear if severe weather will be a part of the mix this far out.
We will continue to provide updates on all platforms including the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
Have a great afternoon!
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.