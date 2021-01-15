Double shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured in east Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide after two people with gunshot wounds came to a gas station to ask for help.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified one of the victims as 31-year-old Dequaris Lydel Williams.
Authorities have not released the name or condition of the second victim.
Authorities say they received a call that originated from the 5300 block of Pinson Valley Parkway around 8:48 p.m. Thursday. A preliminary investigation indicates an argument happened prior to the shooting.
Following the shooting, the victims drove themselves to the Shell gas station located at 4141 Pinson Valley Parkway to get help. Both victims were taken to UAB Hospital. Williams died a short time later.
Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.