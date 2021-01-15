Contractor to remove arch on I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa Sunday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A contractor will remove the arch on I-20/59 at exit 73 in Tuscaloosa Sunday.
McFarland Boulevard, directly under the interstate, will be closed in both directions beginning Friday, January 15 at 11 p.m. until Sunday, January 17 at 5 p.m., weather permitting.
The I-20/59 eastbound right lane will close near exit 73 on Saturday, January 16 from 2 a.m. until 5 p.m.
ALDOT says the arch does not pose any danger to the traveling public, but it did not meet the Alabama Department of Transportation’s specifications.
The newly fabricated eastbound and westbound arches will be installed in early 2021.
The arches are necessary, as they will hold the weight of the bridge over McFarland Boulevard and will allow the contractor to remove the underneath temporary support.
This design will allow for more space on McFarland Boulevard where the single-point urban interchange (SPUI) will be constructed. The SPUI will improve travel time while also enhancing safety, as it allows motorists to simultaneously turn without crossing the path of opposing left-turning motorists and moves more vehicles through the intersection while reducing potential conflict points.
This work is part of the add lanes and bridge replacement project from near Exit 73 to near Exit 77 that is intended to improve safety, mobility and commerce. The expected completion date is late summer 2021. Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use Skyland Boulevard, Interstate 359 or other alternate routes.
