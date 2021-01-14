Urgent Care preparing to provide more vaccines daily

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mainstreet Urgent Care is one of the facilities that received vaccine supply, and has been asked by the state to triple their daily vaccination rate as more and more people clamor to get vaccinated.
Mainstreet Urgent Care facilities in Alabama have the Moderna vaccine, and they’ve been giving them to healthcare workers in Phase 1A for two weeks.
They will add first responders and those over 75 on January the 18th along with the rest of the state.
“After Governor Ivey’s announcement on Friday, we’ve been inundated with calls from people excited and eager to get the vaccine,” said Becky Stewart, communications professional with Mainstreet Urgent Care.
They offer an interest form for those who want to know when they are eligible, and a registration form for those who can qualify to get a vaccine on that same day, both on their website.
“We do know that each of our clinics got 1,000 doses and those are all first round doses,” she added.
They expect the second shot for those patients, and additional doses soon.
Each clinic will soon be administering 30 vaccines a day.
